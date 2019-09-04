Roll'n for Landon will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at St. Peter High School, 2121 W. Broadway Ave., St. Peter, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds will benefit a Memorial Scholarship Fund created to honor Landon Gran.
Judged classes for 2019 are: 1986 and up; 1960 to 1985; 1959 and below; 4X4 Truck; Street Truck; Rat Rod and Motorcycle. Plaques will be given for first, second and third place.
St. Peter FFA Chapter will serve lunch: BBQ pulled pork, chips, beverage and dessert for $10. Registration is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and awards and raffle 3:30 p.m. Vehicle regiatration is $10.
For more information, email mreeser@stpeterschools.org or call 612-296-3972.