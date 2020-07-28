Hy-Vee, Inc. announced July 28 that the flu vaccine will be available inside its more than 270 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations throughout its eight-state region without an appointment or prescription, and will also be offered via a drive-up option at Hy-Vee pharmacy locations between Aug. 17 and Oct. 31.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year to prevent getting and spreading the flu virus.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Hy-Vee continues to follow CDC guidelines for safety and precautions. The stores, including pharmacy areas, maintain enhanced cleaning regimens, social distancing protocols and Plexiglas shields at registers and customer service counters. Patients receiving a vaccination will need to wear a face covering.
Drive-up flu vaccines will be offered in the parking lot of many Hy-Vee pharmacy locations between Monday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 31 during the following times each week: Monday: 7 a.m.-11 a.m.; Thursday: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Hy-Vee pharmacists conduct a screening process to ensure that they are administering the vaccine type most beneficial for each individual. Medicare and most insurance plans cover the flu vaccine and other immunizations at no charge.
