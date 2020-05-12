Sara Dziuk, a Gustavus Adolphus College graduate, has been named president and CEO of Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest (JAUM) by the organization’s board of directors, effective July 1. She was selected following a comprehensive search to replace Gina Blayney, who announced her retirement last summer after 15 years as CEO of the organization.
Sara was most recently the chief advancement officer for College Possible, overseeing the organization’s fundraising, communications, and external relations at the national level. She joined College Possible in 2010 as executive director of the Minnesota site. During her tenure, College Possible Minnesota doubled the number of students supported and grew revenue from about $2 million to nearly $6 million. Founded in 2000, College Possible helps make college admission and success possible for low-income students through an intensive curriculum of coaching and support.
Sara is not new to the Junior Achievement organization. Prior to joining College Possible, she was a JAUM senior leader responsible for both development and program functions, including the introduction of new programs, overseeing educational evaluations, and developing relationships with donors, schools, and community partners. Prior to joining the JA team in 2007, Sara served on the JAUM Advisory Board in Mankato and helped inspire local students as a classroom volunteer. She also served as vice president of the Greater Mankato Convention and Visitors Bureau, managing strategic, financial, and day-to-day operations.
In 2013, Sara was recognized as a Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree for demonstrating exceptional business savvy, leadership, and community involvement. She received an MBA from Minnesota State University in Mankato and a bachelor’s degree in management from Gustavus Adolphus College. She volunteers for several community organizations and resides in Apple Valley with her husband, Mark, and three young children.