St. Peter-Kasota Dollars for Scholars awarded the 2020 Roger & Sharon Bakken/Scholarship America Renewable Scholarship to Isaac Westphal.
Isaac is currently a senior at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, and will graduate in Spring 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a minor in music.
"Throughout my time at Creighton University, I have enjoyed fostering my interest in science through rigorous coursework, as well as expanding my worldview by engaging with the local community through service and volunteering," he said. "Also, meaningful are the relationships I have made with both students and professors through courses and organizations. After college, I plan to continue my post-secondary education in dental school and will know which school I will be attending in December."
This is the second year we have awarded this scholarship. The funding for this scholarship was generously provided by the Bakken family along with additional dollars raised in the St. Peter and Kasota communities that were matched by Scholarship America.
To be eligible, students must have graduated from the St Peter school district, have completed at least one year of post-secondary education with a minimum GPA of 3.0, and are currently enrolled full time at an accredited four-year college or university, two-year college or vocational-technical school, or graduate school.
Applicants are asked to share their academic accomplishments, community leadership and volunteerism, and any financial or other barriers to school success they have overcome. The recipient receives $3,000 over a three year period.
"I want to extend my sincerest gratitude to Roger & Sharon Bakken and St. Peter-Kasota Dollars for Scholars for selecting me as this year's recipient," Isaac said. "This award stands for more than just a way to fund my education. It enables me to pay for the resources and materials, like textbooks, housing, and other fees necessary for my future success in dentistry. I am thankful to live in a community that recognizes others' needs and allows for these opportunities. Because of Roger and Sharon Bakken, I am excited to continue my passion for dentistry and use their generosity as a model to give back to my community in the future."