The public is welcome at the Arts Center of Saint Peter’s annual membership meeting on Sunday, Jan. 26, 4-5 p.m. at the Arts Center, including election of new board members, an exhibition of more than 80 pieces by St. Peter High School Advanced Art and Art Concepts One students, and tours of the Arts Center’s new second-story writing, weaving, knitting, and sewing studios.
Following the business meeting, the Board of Directors will host a potluck for members and volunteers. Main dishes, beverages and tableware will be provided. Exhibiting student artists will be present to talk about their work, and Arts Center staff and instructors will be available to answer questions and hear ideas about potential uses of the new studio spaces.
Membership dues comprise about 4% of the Arts Center’s annual operating budget. Members annually approve the budget, board members and board officers, and are entitled to discounts on Arts Center goods and services as well as the opportunity to place work in the annual membership exhibition, this year scheduled for July 3-25, 2020.