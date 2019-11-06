The Wood Engravers' Network Triennial is on display at the Arts Center of Saint Peter from Nov. 8 to Dec. 29, featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists, including Joel Moline of St. Peter.
"Wood engraving is a relief printmaking process where an original drawing is cut into the surface of an endgrain wood block and then inked and printed to create a reflected image of the cut block. The prints are considered multiple originals created in limited editions - not reproductions or digital creations - offering an affordable entry into collecting original art works." said the Wood Engravers' Network in a release.