St. Peter School District received a bit of good technology news with the arrival of 100 portable WiFi hotspots the district had ordered from Kajeet in mid-March. A shipping error caused the district to have to wait an extra week for the units to arrive, but they are now being distributed.
According to St. Peter Public Schools Media Specialist Karen Snay, the arrival of these units is good news for those district families with limited or no internet connectivity. The hotspots are being limited to one per household for now, and enough data is provided through each unit for each student in the household to do their daily homework and have a short Google video conference with their teacher.
Users will not be able to access social media sites, gaming sites, or video sites, such as YouTube, unless authorized by staff.
As of Monday morning, 54 of the units had been delivered to district families that had signed one out until the end of the school year. Snay said she was waiting to hear back from 26 families that requested one of the units but had not picked them up.
She also said there were several families that initially requested a hotspot but no longer need them. For more information on the hotspots or on how to check one out, email ksnay@stpeterschools.org.