Blake White's 8th birthday

On Friday April 3, the community came together fro a makeshift parade in celebration of Blake White's 8th birthday. The local police and fire departments and an ambulance joined in on the parade, in addition to friends, family and classmates of Blake. About 27 vehicles took part. "Just can’t thank everyone enough for coming together during this time we’re having," the White family said. "Our hearts are full."
