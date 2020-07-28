Greater Mankato Area United Way is kicking off its 2021 campaign and is asking community members to raise awareness through a Facebook challenge.
In United Way’s “Building a Better Tomorrow Challenge,” participants use household or office items to build a tower or other creation, then post the photo on Facebook and nominate five friends. Use the hashtags: #BuildingABetterTomorrow #2021CampaignKickoff #UnitedWay #LiveUnited #GeorgeAndJessDidIt.
This year, Greater Mankato Area United Way looks to raise $2.06 million for 56 programs within 36 agencies throughout Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties. United Way programs serve more than 51,000 people each year. All programs that apply for funding are reviewed and vetted annually by more than 80 community volunteers.
According to United Way CEO Barb Kaus, this year’s campaign will be the most important yet. “With the escalating needs, we need everyone to come together to ensure these nonprofit programs can carry out their essential work to keep our region strong and balanced through basic needs, health and education,” Kaus said.
To give online, visit MankatoUnitedWay.org/Donate.