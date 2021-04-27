With the cooperation of numerous emergency response agencies, as well as the help of some talented St. Peter High School students, a Mock Crash event went off without a hitch at the high school.
This year's Mock Crash, staged at the SPHS west parking lot, was organized by St. Peter School Resource Office Jon Hughes and filmed by an SPHS video crew. The footage will eventually be compiled into a video for all SPHS students to view sometime before graduation.
Student actors participating included Madison Abels, Eva Kracht, Eleanor Winterfeldt, Sky Gassman, and David Marlow, along with the student video production team of Obie Alcantara-Alvarez, Jack Leonard and Haydon Grams.
Mark Griffith, South Central Minnesota EMS's executive director, was on hand to do the student actors' moulage (the art of applying mock injuries for the purpose of training emergency response teams). Griffith is a veteran of this kind of work who usually works with eight or nine mock crash events in a normal year, but this was his first mock crash since the pandemic began.
Participating agencies included: St. Peter Police Department, St. Peter Fire Department, Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, River’s Edge Ambulance staffed by Allina, Minnesota State Patrol, Mayo Health Systems Aircare, St. Peter Funeral Home, South Central EMS, Von Essen’s Towing and the Kelly Phillips Foundation.
Prior to the event, Dan Phillips provided an impact speech which was also filmed by the SPHS crew to be included with the video that will be shown later in May. Phillips’ daughter Kelly died in September 2007 in a distracted driver crash, which also claimed the life of one of his daughter’s best friends. The Phillips family created a foundation in their daughter’s memory to speak to parents and teens about the importance of safe driving habits and eliminating driver distractions kellyphillipsfoundation.org.