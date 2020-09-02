Has COVID-19 impacted your ability to pay your rent or mortgage or make utility payments? If so, you may be eligible for the COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program through the state of Minnesota. The program provides housing assistance payments to help prevent eviction, homelessness and maintain housing stability for eligible renters and homeowners.
To qualify for the program, Minnesota households must meet all of the following criteria:
• Have income at or below 300% of federal poverty guidelines, with a preference for those at or below 200% of the guidelines.
• Have an eligible expense that was incurred after March 1, 2020 that is past due. Housing assistance funds can only be used for eligible expenses incurred during the period March 1- December 30, 2020.
• Be unable to make one or more payments owed because of the public health emergency due to unemployment, illness, or another COVID-19 related issue.
The program funds can be used to cover past due housing expenses such as rent payments, mortgage payments, contract for deed payments, manufactured home park lot rents and payments, utility payments and homeowner’s association fees.
To apply call 211 or 1-800-543-7709; visit 211unitedway.org; or text “MNRENT” or “MNHOME” to 898-211. The 211 helpline has multilingual staff available to answer questions about the program from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Information courtesy of the city of St. Peter weekly Hot Sheet newsletter.