The Minnesota Department of Transportation advanced or completed 261 road and bridge projects during the 2021 construction season.
“This year’s construction program delivered new bridges and smoother roads, and improved designs to create better connections and mobility for people walking and biking. Several projects also addressed aging infrastructure to help rejuvenate main streets in communities across Minnesota,” said MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “The projects completed this year will help us achieve our long-term vision of a safer and more sustainable and equitable transportation system that serves all Minnesotans.”
2021 was the second full construction season to occur during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges of the pandemic and additional safety protocols – as well as some minor delays due to the drought and water restrictions – MnDOT crews and contractors worked tirelessly to complete most projects on-time and on-budget.
“We are grateful to the crews, contractors and suppliers who worked diligently to overcome supply chain challenges – and to all Minnesotans for their patience during road construction,” added Commissioner Anderson Kelliher. “Some work zones around the state will remain active into November, so motorists should remain alert for crews and equipment. Always slow down, move over to give workers room to safely work, and be courteous of other drivers in the work zone with you.”
Construction highlights by region can also be found at mndot.gov/construction. Some local projects included:
• Hwy. 99 Nicollet to St. Peter – Resurfaced 11 miles, replaced and lined culverts, added intersection lighting, lengthened turn lane.
• Hwy. 60 Madison Lake, Elysian, Waterville – Resurfaced 17 miles, reconstructed through Madison Lake, improved sidewalks and crossings, updated pedestrian ramps, modified access and turn lanes, improved county road lighting.
• Hwy. 19 downtown New Prague – Reconstructed Main Street in downtown New Prague, year two of a two-year, city-led project.
