Pioneer Bank donated 5,000 water bottles to students at area schools for the start of the 2020-21 school year. Due to COVID-19, water fountains in public spaces, such as schools, are not in use. However, students are able to carry water bottles with them throughout the school day.
“We were made aware of a need for water bottles in one of our elementary schools,” said Pioneer Bank CEO, David Krause. “It was an easy decision to spread this simple but impactful solution to a need amongst all our communities. Pioneer Bank is committed to the communities we serve and supporting the students during these unprecedented times.”
Pioneer Bank will be delivering water bottles to schools including many Mankato Area Public Schools— Bridges Community School, Franklin Elementary School, Hoover Elementary School, Jefferson Elementary School, Kennedy Elementary School, Monroe Elementary School, Rosa Parks Elementary School and Washington Elementary School—along with several other schools including Loyola Catholic School, St. Peter Catholic School, Mt. Olive School, Maple River Schools, Madelia Public Schools, St. Mary’s Catholic School, St. James Elementary School, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, North and South Elementary Schools in St. Peter and St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran School.
Last month, as part of Pioneer Bank's Bright Project initiative, they accepted school supplies and cash donations for area students in need, Aug. 10-21. Thank you to all that donated to help make an impact in many communities. For more information on The Bright Project visit bankwithpioneer.com.