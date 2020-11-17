Today’s students balance the demands of school with activities, jobs, volunteering, family, and friends, but the reality of pursuing the American Dream is becoming harder to achieve. The St. Peter-Kasota Dollars for Scholars Chapter supports students enrolled in District 508 with scholarships that help them further their educational goals following graduation.
This year, Dollars for Scholars hope to raise $20,000 in support of our 2021 St. Peter graduates. Since the organization is unable to hold its annual phone-a-thon this year, past donors are asked to watch their mailboxes in the coming weeks for an opportunity to renew their annual gift.
Dollars for Scholars has supported 2,280 local students by awarding $950,000 since 1977.
New donors are invited to learn more and be a part of this effort by visiting our website at stpeter-kasota.dollarsforscholars.org and click on the 'Donate Now' tab. You can also receive the donation link by texting “SCHOLARS2021” to 44-321.
A past recipient recently wrote “Because of this scholarship, I was able to attend THE college of my choice. Now that I’ve graduated, I’m excited to see how I can impact others through my scholarship.”
Another said, “The generosity of the St. Peter community has helped me gather the correct books and class materials needed to enhance my educational experience. I am extremely grateful.”
Your donation received by Feb. 1, 2021, could make the difference in the future of a young person graduating from District 508 this spring.