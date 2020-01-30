District 508's Special Education Advisory Council (SEAC) invites the public to join them at an occupational therapy informational presentation on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the St. Peter Middle School's media center (enter door A).
Guest speaker for the presentation will be Sam Olsen from Go Therapy to speak on how occupational therapy can help kids day-to-day. Sam will present information about techniques, activities, and resources that are available for parents to use with their children.
Parents, teachers, and staff are invited to join us for this presentation. We welcome all to attend and learn more about Occupational Therapy.