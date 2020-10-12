The St. Peter Herald is charging for letters to the editor that relate to candidates for office, effective Aug. 1. These letters will be considered ads and are subject to a $25 charge. This policy does not impact letters for or against a ballot measure.
The last election-related letters in print will run in the Oct. 22 St. Peter Herald. There will be no election-related letters in the Oct. 29 paper ahead of the general election.
Guidelines regarding all letters to the editor for the election season are as follows:
• Letters must be 250 words or less.
• Letters must be signed by the writer and include their address and phone number to be used only for verification purposes. Anonymous letters will not be published.
• Letter writers are limited to one letter every 30 days unless responding to comments related to their original letter.
• Letters must be received by Tuesday, Oct. 20. Election letters received between Oct. 21 and Nov. 2 may be posted on our website.
Typed letters should be sent to Editor Philip Weyhe at philip.weyhe@apgsomn.com, mailed to 311 S. Minnesota St., St. Peter MN 55082 or delivered to the office.