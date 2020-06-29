It is time once again for the Back to School Backpack Project.
Friends of Learning (FOL) is a collaboration between the St. Peter Lions Club, Nicollet County Health and Human Services, St. Peter Kiwanis Club, Salvation Army, and Friends of the St. Peter Public Library. The project serves St. Peter and rural Nicollet County children whose families have limited financial resources to purchase school supplies.
"We kick off the 2020 supply drive knowing that families and businesses are facing unprecedented times," said the Backpack Project team in a release. "Before the pandemic, we projected serving at least 600 students. We expect the number of students served by FOL be even greater due to financial stress. Recognizing that our donors are facing similar challenges, FOL, appreciates whatever cash contributions or school supplies your business is able to donate. Approximately ninety percent of the students served attend school in St. Peter. FOL believes that each child should start the school year with the tools needed to learn."
"We also invite you to participate in the ninth annual Business Challenge — a friendly competition between businesses to collect the most school supplies. The overall winning business will be awarded the Traveling Ruler Trophy. The St. Peter Herald and KNUJ generously donated prizes for this competition. The winning large business will receive advertising space from the St. Peter Herald, and the small business winner will receive advertising time from KNUJ to talk about its business and its participation in the challenge."
Cash or check donations can be mailed to FOL (Friends of Learning), P.O. Box 156, St. Peter, MNB 56082. Funds can also be contributed through PayPal or Venmo @FOLBackpack. Starting in July, supplies can be dropped at several convenient locations, including First National Bank Minnesota, Pioneer Bank, Hometown Bank, CCF Bank, River's Edge Hospital & Clinic, the Nicollet County Government Centr, the St. Peter Library, Good Samaritan, and Family Fresh Market.
Check out our organization on Facebaook @FOLBackpack. FOL will post business logos/names of those contributing businesses who wish to be recognized.
For more information, feel free to contact any of the following partnership members: Nicole Draeger, Nicollet County Health and Human Services - nicole.draeger@co.nicollet.mn.us; Michelle Zehnder Fischer, St. Peter Lions Club - michelle.zehnderfischer@co.nicollet.mn.us; Ytive Prafke, St. Peter Kiwanis Club - yprafke@stpeterschools.org; Jeff Owen, St. Peter Kiwanis Club - jowen@gustavus.edu.