Katie Dimock, student artistic director, and Sam Budzinski, artistic director are starting the River Valley Dance youth contemporary company, giving pre-professional dancers the experience of company life and the opportunity to grow in creativity and artistry.
"Our dancers will be treated with the same level of professionalism you would find in any professional company, starting with auditions, which will be held Sept. 29 here in Mankato at Fitzgerald Auditorium," Dimock said. "Being a River Valley dancer means you get to be a part of our showcase February 2020, which will include pieces from a special guest choreographer, our director, and one piece choreographed by a student — chosen by audition."