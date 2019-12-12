The city of St. Peter will be collecting and chipping Christmas trees Monday, Jan. 6 and Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Residents are asked to place trees on the curb by 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Remove all decorations from the trees. Do not have trees in plastic bags. Trees in bags will not be collected. Only real trees will be collected (no artificial trees, garland, or wreaths, they can be disposed of with regular garbage).
Residents wishing to dispose of Christmas trees prior to or after January 6 may take trees to the brush drop-off site located at 1128 No. Swift St. — southwest intersection of Gault St. and St. Julien St.