7.22 Matt Grochow Sworn In

New St. Peter Police Chief Matt Grochow was sworn in at the Monday, July 12 City Council meeting. (Photo courtesy of the city of St. Peter)

Reach Editor Philip Weyhe at 507-931-8579 or follow him on Twitter @EditorPhilipWeyhe. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Recommended for you

Load comments