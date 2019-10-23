St. Peter-Kasota Dollars for Scholars is proud to announce that Rachel Quist is the first recipient of the Roger and Sharon Bakken Renewable Scholarship. The funding for this scholarship was generously provided by the Bakken family along with additional dollars raised in the St. Peter and Kasota communities that were matched by Scholarship America.
"We are grateful for the support of these donors."
This scholarship was designed to help students who have completed their first year of higher education with funds provided for up to two additional years to help students finish their degrees.
Rachel is a second year student at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, double majoring in psychology and English. One of her first year challenges was balancing the rigorous academic schedule with activities, work and self-care. She took some time to re-boot and assess where she was putting her efforts. The result has meant she was able to focus on three key areas that will give her the skill sets she needs.
In her second year, she has taken on a new job as an undergraduate assistant in a resident hall and was named the undergraduate director of TedxDartmouth Conference 2020, which is estimated to attract 700 people this year. She is also serving as a writing tutor at the campus writing center.
Rachel shared that “I’m really grateful to the Bakken family and all of the donors who contributed to this scholarship. Over the summer, when I was looking toward my sophomore year of college, I felt ready to go back to school academically, but I was still concerned about the financial aspect of it. I was thrilled when I found out about the Bakken scholarship through Scholarship America, as there are not many scholarships geared toward upperclassmen. Because of this scholarship, I will be able to spend more time on myself, my academics, and the things I love doing on campus—not just this year, but for the rest of my time at Dartmouth. Thank you to St. Peter-Kasota Dollars for Scholars and all who made this opportunity possible.”
St. Peter-Kasota Dollars for Scholars has provided scholarships to local students for more than 42 years through financial support from its community members. To learn more, visit www.stpeter-kasota.dollarsforscholars.org.