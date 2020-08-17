Pioneer Bank has been recognized as an Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) top lender in the July issue of Independent Banker.
ICBA, a national trade association exclusively dedicated to protecting the rights and serving the interests of community banks across the country and the No. 1 source for community banking news, bases its recognition on the strength of competitive banking services and operational efficiencies throughout 2019.
“Pioneer Bank is honored to be recognized by ICBA for the growth and performance of our community bank,” said Pioneer Bank CEO, David Krause. “We are proud to serve our neighbors of St. Peter, Mankato, North Mankato, St. James, Madelia, Mapleton, Lewisville and Lake Crystal and strive every day to build lasting banking relationships that help our customers realize their financial goals and dreams — all while helping our local economy prosper. Our success is a testament to the faith of our customers and the hard work and dedication of our talented employees.”
The ICBA’s 2020 Top Lenders List reveals the secret to these community banks’ success as agricultural, commercial and consumer and mortgage lenders. It showcases their commitment, ingenuity and skill in adapting to market dynamics and evolving customer needs.
“Through innovation, resourcefulness and an unwavering commitment to their customers and communities, these top lenders are creating a culture of success,” ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said. “ICBA is proud to recognize Pioneer Bank and its staff for their outstanding efforts and wish them continued prosperity.”
The annual list is based on the strength of competitive banking services and operational efficiencies using FDIC data for 2019. Scores were determined by combining the average of the bank’s percentile rank for lending concentration and for loan growth over the past year in each lending category and asset size and adjusted for loan charge-offs at certain percentile thresholds.