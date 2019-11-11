The Noteables is rehearsing for its upcoming concert “Come to the Music”.
The program kicks off the Christmas season with many holiday favorites, along with renditions of well-known hymns, like “O Holy Night”, “Lo, How a Rose”, and “Breath of Heaven”. The concert will be Sunday, Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. in the Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School Auditorium, 901 East Ferry in Le Sueur. The concert is free, but donations are accepted. Refreshments will be served after the concert.
When you “Come to the Music” you’ll hear a traditional song like “Do you Hear What I Hear” with an international flair. Even “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” is featured in a medley of favorites. The Noteables will sing “Ding Dong Merrily on High”, “No Room, No Room” and more at this fun and uplifting concert.
The Noteables is the area’s community singing group. Formed in 2006, it has grown from 15 members to nearly 50 and includes members this year from Le Sueur, Henderson, Le Center, Belle Plaine and St. Peter. Gordon Gregersen, former Le Sueur-Henderson vocal music teacher, directs the group with accompanist Avis McDaniel.