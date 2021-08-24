Hy-Vee, Inc. announces today that the flu vaccine is now available inside its more than 275 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations, with no appointment or prescription necessary. Drive-thru flu clinics will also be offered at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations throughout the company’s eight-state region on select days through Oct. 30.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends individuals 6 months of age and older get a flu vaccine each year to prevent getting and spreading the flu virus.
For the second consecutive year, drive-thru flu clinics will be offered outside of many Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations between now and Saturday, Oct. 30 during the following times each week:
• Tuesday & Thursdays: 3-7 p.m.
• Saturdays: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.