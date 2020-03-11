The annual Luck of the Irish, a fundraiser for John Ireland Catholic School, will be held on March 21, at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds.
There will be silent and live auctions, a pork dinner from 5-7 p.m., games and more. If you are interested in buying a $30 raffle ticket, or $15 dinner ticket, call the school office 507-931-2810 or talk to any John Ireland Family. Tickets will also be available at the door. Everyone age 21 and older is welcome.
The seventh annual Luck of the Irish 5K Fun Run will be held the morning of March 21. A kids run will follow the 5K. Find the run info on Facebook @luckrunstpeter,
The public is encouraged to come.