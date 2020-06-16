Artwork will be accepted June 17-28 at the Arts Center of Saint Peter for New Work by Members of the Arts Center 2020, the annual member exhibition to be displayed July 3-25 at the Arts Center.
“We’re excited to see our artists again and share their work with the community,” said Executive Director Ann Rosenquist Fee. “We’ve adopted a COVID-19 preparedness plan, and we’re ready to make the gallery experience safe and welcoming with a more spacious gallery shop, new cleaning protocols, and signage to encourage social distancing.”
The Arts Center will accept work during gallery hours (Wednesday 1-5 p.m., Thursday 1-5 p.m., Friday 1-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m. Beyond a current Arts Center membership ($20 student, $40 individual, $60 household, payable upon work delivery), there is no fee for members to participate in the exhibition.
The show is not juried, and visual and literary work by artists at all levels will be displayed. Details and paperwork for artwork submission is downloadable at artscentersp.org.
Participating artists and visitors will be required to wear masks and observe social distance during artwork drop-off and while viewing the exhibition. Gallery occupancy will be limited to ten persons at a time, and reservations for groups of four or more are requested via the Arts Center’s online reservation system at artscentersp.org.