Like most things, COVID-19 has impacted the Aug. 11 primary election.
The biggest change you will notice is fewer voters. Many eligible voters have chosen to submit their ballot by absentee voting. This easy to use process has been allowed in Minnesota for decades. It’s a safe and easy alternative to voting in person and can be used by any eligible voter.
Should more voters than expected appear in person to cast a ballot, election judges will be stationed at the doorway to limit the number of persons in each polling place and ensure adequate social distancing is maintained through the day.
The next thing you might notice is all election judges will be sporting masks and many of them will also be sitting behind sneeze guards with one judge to a table. This helps keep election staff, and those who choose to vote in person, as safe as possible.
No voter will be turned away for lack of a mask, but if you choose to wear one, organizers say it will be appreciated. Note that, depending on state or local laws regarding mask usage, this may change.
Hand sanitizer will be prevalent in the polling place for use by voters and election judges who are being provided with their own personal use bottles. Each voter will receive a sanitized pen, along with their ballot and an “I Voted” sticker. At the conclusion of the voting process, the pens will be returned and sanitized once again.
Secrecy sleeves, the manila folders used to keep ballots private as a voter moves around in the polling place, will be used once only. The tables divided into voting stations will have every other space blocked off to ensure adequate distance between voters as they cast their ballots. Hard surfaces will be wiped down on a regular basis throughout the day with sanitizing wipes.
And finally, the software of the DS200 ballot tabulator has been upgraded to be extra user friendly which will help eliminate the need for an election judge to watch over the equipment. However, if you still do need help, judges will be ready to provide it.
If you have questions about voting, contact the city administrator’s office at 934-0663 or by email at barbaral@saintpetermn.gov. And if you are a Ward I voter, remember that your polling place has been changed to Johnson Hall at the Fairgrounds (400 West Union Street).
