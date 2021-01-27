The St. Peter City Council is seeking applicants to fill vacancies on advisory boards and commissions. These boards provide recommendations to the City Council on any number of topics.
Current vacancies include one opening on the Heritage Preservation Commission; two openings on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board; and one opening on the Planning and Zoning Commission. Each of these positions are for a three-year term and meetings are held on a monthly basis. Additional information on the boards is available on the city's website at saintpertermn.gov/325/Commissions-Boards.
Until further notice, all City Council advisory boards are meeting virtually. As long as you have a telephone, or better yet, a computer with internet access/camera/microphone, members can participate in meetings from home.
Applicants must live within the corporate limits of St. Peter and are asked commit to making the monthly meetings during the entire term. If you meet those requirements, contact the City Administrator's Office at 507-934-0663 or by email at barbaral@saintpertermn.gov to request an application.