Christmas in Christ Chapel
Herald trumpets play "O Come, All Ye Faithful" at the opening worship service of Gustavus Adolphus College's annual Christmas in Christ Chapel concert on Thursday, Dec. 5. The 2019 theme, "Love Beyond Borders," followed the incarnation story in the gospel of Matthew through scripture, dance, and song. (Nick Theisen/Gustavus Adolphus College)
 Nick Theisen
