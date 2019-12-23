Nicollet County Sprouts 4-H Club at its December meeting, where the kids learned all about reindeer, made reindeer hats, and decorated Christmas cookies. The Sprouts Club is geared specifically for kindergarteners to second graders. The club does age appropriate activities to get them involved in 4-H and in their communities. The Sprouts meet the third Sunday of each month, alternating between Lafayette and St. Peter. For more information about The Sprouts or Nicollet County 4-H, reach out to Nicollet County Extension Educator Dianna Kennedy at 507-934-7831. (Photo courtesy of Nicollet County Extension)