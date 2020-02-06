St. Peter High School will host its first-ever Course and Curriculum Night on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., held the same evening as Parent-Teacher Conferences.
The SPHS counseling staff encourages all eighth- through 11th-grade families (grades 9-12 in 2020-21) to attend Course and Curriculum Night's two main events:
Course & Curriculum Fair open house — Stop by the SPHS gym to meet department staff and learn about course selection and offerings.
Registration information sessions — Learn about the registration process for all students, the role of parents, and the timeline for submitting 2020-21 registration requests. Two sessions will be offered in the SPHS Performing Arts Center (theater), 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.