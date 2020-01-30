With funding provided by the Justin and Barbara Simpson Endowment, Trinity Lutheran Church announced its 2020 Simpson Symposium, Seeking Understanding Among Religions, to be held Saturday, Feb. 15 at Trinity in St. Peter.
"We invite you to join us as we bring together educators and faith leaders for a day-long conference on Islam, Judaism, Buddhism and Christianity," the church stated in a release. "Although we live in a time where information is as immediate as “Hey Alexa,” we find that we are growing further and further from even a basic understanding of the faiths of our brothers and sisters in our own communities and across the world. Our differences are often a cause for misunderstanding, suspicion, fear and hatred, rather than understanding, wonder and acceptance. Seeking Understanding Among Religions will bring together educators and faith leaders from four world religions — Judaism, Islam, Buddhism, and Christianity — for a one-day conference to provide insight, foster conversation and build the foundation for understanding among people."
Speakers for Feb. 15 symposium include Dr. Barry D. Cytron, Dr. Hamdy El-Sawaf, Dr. John Cha and Dr. Sarah Ruble. Registration will open at 8:30 a.m. The sessions begin at 9 a.m. and run through 4 p.m. The $15 registration fee includes morning refreshments and lunch. The registration fee will be waived for students but advance registration is required to hold a spot at the conference.
Registration is requested by February 12 for the 2020 Simpson Symposium. Registration forms and additional information can be found at: www.trinitystpeter.org/the-simpson-forum.html or by calling Trinity Lutheran Church at 507-934-4786.