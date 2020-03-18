All St. Peter city meetings, including City Council, along with all advisory board meetings, will continue on their regular schedule with any cancellations announced on the city’s website at www.saintpetermn.gov, according to the city's weekly Hot Sheet newsletter.
The only meeting to be postponed, thus far, is the originally scheduled March 19 Board of Zoning Appeals and Adjustments, as the city works to get a video application set up.
As authorized by state statute, a change is being made in how the meetings take place in St. Peter. Starting with the March 23 City Council meeting, participants will have the option of attending in person or following along remotely with access by Go To Meeting software.
Each agenda will include information on how to call/log into the meeting through Go To Meeting. Residents who wish to follow along on the meeting on an electronic device are encouraged to download the Go To Meeting app prior to the meeting. City advisory board meetings will only have remote access through Go To Meeting. No in-person meetings for advisory boards or commissions are scheduled from this point forward. Residents should be advised that at some point, City Council meetings are also expected to be remote access only.