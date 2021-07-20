During the month of June and at the St. Peter Fourth of July Parade, Thrivent Financial hosted its annual Fourth of July Food Shelf Fundraiser to benefit the St. Peter Food Shelf and the Children’s Weekend Food Program.
Thrivent reports it was the fundraiser's best year yet. The office, along with many volunteers, collected 297 pounds of food and $3,853 in monetary donations from the public. Thrivent reached the public goal, which meant it could provide a full match for a grand total of $5,342 donated.
"We want to thank all the donors that brought their food and monetary donations to our office beforehand or to the parade," Alicia Brunson, of Thrivent, said. "We’d also like to give a special thanks to Family Fresh for the use of their shopping carts and to the many volunteers who helped us at the parade. We couldn’t have achieved these kinds of results without all of you."