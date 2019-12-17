Family poses for five-generation photo Becky Asleson Becky Asleson Author email Dec 17, 2019 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Roy (Bummer) Erhorn, Elizabeth (Woody) Erhorn Redning Zieman, Kelly Redning Beaumaster, Lyndsey Beaumaster and Dominic Beaumaster Lopez make up five generations of the same family. (Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Zieman) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Becky Asleson Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesOlita adds something new to the St. Peter small business shopping scene30 years after mom performed in Liberty Bowl, SPHS Marching Band son will do the sameHighway 14/15 MN River Bridge in New Ulm to open by Dec. 18Saints gymnasts defeat Blue Earth AreaOlson breaks school scoring record in 94-83 win at Willmar12-year-old killed in snowmobile crash near NicolletCaribou sets opening date for new St. Peter 'Cabin' locationWhen you take your meds may actually matterDennis William KingHanaa Alhosawi crowned 2019 St. Lucia at Gustavus celebration Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Dec 17 Bridge and 500 Tue, Dec 17, 2019 Dec 18 Surplus Breads Wed, Dec 18, 2019 Dec 18 Red Cross Blood Donation Wed, Dec 18, 2019 Dec 18 Red Cross Blood Donation Wed, Dec 18, 2019 Dec 18 Lunch and Learn: Engaging While Aging Wed, Dec 18, 2019 Around the Web Huskers add another juco DL in Jordon Riley 1,159 borrowers in Iowa filed for student loan forgiveness in 2nd quarter Lil Nas X: My success doesn't feel real Gov. Kim Reynolds holds public hearing Tuesday on fiscal 2021 budget plan Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. St. Peter Herald Morning Report Delivered Wednesday and Saturday. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists