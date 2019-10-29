The River Valley Dog Park Association is hosting two fundraising events to help raise money for a proposed new dog park in St. Peter. The park is planned on the north end of town at Swift and St. Julien streets.
A Nicollet Café fundraiser is Monday, Nov. 11 from 5-7 p.m. A percentage of the food will go to the dog park.
"Nicollet Café has been a great supporter throughout this whole process being the most popular dog house donation location in town," the RVDPA said.
A second fundraiser will be Bingo at the Red Men Club on Saturday, Dec.14 with a bake sale and silent auction items.