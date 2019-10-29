St. Peter Dog Park

A potential new dog park is planned to be located at North Swift Street and St. Julien Street in the northern part of St. Peter, across from the St. Peter Armory and near the city’s wastewater treatment plant. (Philip Weyhe/St. Peter Herald)

 By PHILIP WEYHE pweyhe@stpeterherald.com

The River Valley Dog Park Association is hosting two fundraising events to help raise money for a proposed new dog park in St. Peter. The park is planned on the north end of town at Swift and St. Julien streets.

A Nicollet Café fundraiser is Monday, Nov. 11 from 5-7 p.m. A percentage of the food will go to the dog park.

"Nicollet Café has been a great supporter throughout this whole process being the most popular dog house donation location in town," the RVDPA said.

A second fundraiser will be Bingo at the Red Men Club on Saturday, Dec.14 with a bake sale and silent auction items.

Load comments