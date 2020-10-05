Josh W. Ellerbeck is a self-published author who was a 2020 graduate from St. Peter High School. He is now a student with Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona. Josh released his first novel, “When Stars Leave the Sky” in December 2019, and his brand new novel, “The Glory Days” in September 2020.
“The Glory Days” follows the story of a fictional town in Northern Pennsylvania, and the struggles that a high school student, Daren Forster, faces every day. He had just moved from Philadelphia with his parents, and his peers bully, ridicule, and violate him due to his “ridiculous” differences from what this town’s culture lives by.
As the story continues, there is a rising theme of school shootings, and contrastingly, what we can do collectively as a society to promote values of change through empathy, acceptance, and support through different cultures. Doing so could save not just one life, but hundreds. Because, who says that “the glory days” have to stay vaulted in the past? Why not live them in the present?
"Thank you for your support, and I hope that this story can bring about beneficial change in our society," Ellerbeck said.
The novel can be found on Amazon now.