Gustavus Adolphus College will host its annual Christmas in Christ Chapel worship service virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The service, which was recorded in late October following rigorous COVID-19 safety regulations, will premiere on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Following the debut of the video, the 2020 Christmas in Christ Chapel worship service will be available for on-demand viewing.
In the midst of a global pandemic and ongoing social discord, Christmas in Christ Chapel’s 2020 theme, Healer of the Nations, Come, will proclaim God’s healing presence made manifest in the salvation story, renewing mind and spirit through life-giving music, dance, spoken word, and visual arts.
Visit gustavus.edu/ccc to learn more or watch the livestream.
The following local student(s) will perform at Christmas in Christ Chapel: Le Center, Anya Menk; New Prague, Annalise Lundeen-Detisch; New Richland, Alexandra Combs; St. Peter, Liam Dahlseid and Chandra O’Brien; Waterville, Alyssa Schwartz.