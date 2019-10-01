CAMPUS NEWS Becky Asleson Becky Asleson Author email 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Graduations - St. Olaf College Kasota Rachel Lynnae Beran, French and Political Science, Magna Cum LaudeAlexxys Kathryn Clow, Chemistry Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Becky Asleson Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesOne injured in Hwy. 22 crashCleveland announces 2019 Homecoming candidates and scheduleNew thrift store opens in St. PeterRoll'n for Landon raises near $25,000 at St. Peter High SchoolMissing Gustavus student found dead of suspected drug overdose inside Hamburg apartmentTolzman named 2019 Oktoberfest festmeisterJordan wins battle of air attacks over St. Peter 46-15Second-half surge propels St. Peter to conference-clinching win over Loyola 4-0Pioneer Bank hosts grand opening for new St. Peter locationSt. Peter freshman runs 1st again Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Oct 1 Mykitas Epoch- Fungal Expansion within the Plastisphere Tue, Oct 1, 2019 Oct 1 Paintings & Photography from Depression Era Tue, Oct 1, 2019 Oct 1 Bridge and 500 Tue, Oct 1, 2019 Oct 1 Medicare Training Sessions Tue, Oct 1, 2019 Oct 2 Surplus Breads Wed, Oct 2, 2019 Around the Web Morton Buildings reintroduces clear-span home Sarah Ferguson hints at British wedding for Princess Beatrice Tuppence Middleton waiting for invite to Imelda Staunton's house 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: No thriller, this one excels as an ultra-thrifty, hassle-free urban shuttle Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. St. Peter Herald Morning Report Delivered Wednesday and Saturday. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists