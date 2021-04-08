Southern Minnesota Leaders from ISAIAH and Minnesota Interfaith Power & Light are hosting an engagement with Sen. Nick Frentz and Rep. Luke Frederick, of District 19, on how to create a caring economy where every Minnesotan family — no matter what they look like, where they come from or how much money they have — can thrive and a robust multi-racial democracy that recognizes the dignity of every person. Rep. Susan Akland has also been invited, and organizers are awaiting confirmation of her attendance.
The virtual event will take place 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 11. Register at https://secure.everyaction.com/wduM-v84_UqXuTzFE_dO3Q2 to receive the Zoom link.
The faith leaders want to share with state legislators their vision for a Minnesota that honors every person’s dignity and allows all to thrive, a release said. Speakers will share personal stories about voters’ rights, paid family leave, and climate justice, with time for the legislators to respond to each.
This is one of more than 40 ISAIAH Legislative Listening Sessions happening (via Zoom) across Minnesota this month, hosted by churches, mosques, barbershops and childcare centers.