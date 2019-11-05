Committee Aganist Domestic Abuse (CADA) is celebrating it's 40th birthday and raising money for the next 40 years. A Cupcakes and Beer event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Mankato Brewery.
Four custom cupcakes prepared by Diamond Dust Bakery will be paired with beers brewed by Mankato Brewery.
Funds raised will help ensure CADA continues to offer life-saving and life-changing programs and services to victims and survivors in our community. Tickets are limited so CADA can ensure it has enough cupcakes to go around. To purchase tickets, visit www.cadamn.org/cupcakes.php.