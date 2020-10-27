Rev. Dr. William C. Nelsen began serving as interim pastor on Oct. 12 at First Lutheran Church in St. Peter. He is expected to serve through Aug. 31, 2021, while the congregation goes through the process of calling a new long-term pastor.
Pastor Nelsen has served in a variety of positions in educational and religious institutions throughout his career. For 18 years, he served as president of Scholarship America, headquartered in St. Peter. In the field of education, he was also president of Augustana University in Sioux Falls, SD, vice president of St. Olaf College, Northfield, university minister and interim president of Midland University, Fremont, NE. Recently, as a member of The Registry for College and University Presidents, he served for two years as interim president of Episcopal Divinity School in Cambridge, MA.
As an ordained pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, he has served parishes in Gaylord, rural Gaylord, New Auburn, and Lester Prairie.
A graduate of Midland University, Rev. Nelsen studied theology at Union Theological Seminary in New York City, the University of Erlangen in Germany, and Luther Seminary in St. Paul. He also holds a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.
Rev. Nelsen and his wife Margie have lived in St. Peter for 33 years and have three children and six grandchildren.
Concerning this appointment, Bill Kautt, president of the First Lutheran congregation commented, “Fist Lutheran looks forward to a vibrant future, and we are blessed to have a person with Pastor Bill’s experience and insights during this important transition time in the church’s history.”
“I am grateful for the warm welcome I have received,” said Pastor Nelsen, “and I am honored, pleased, and excited to serve the people of this very special church in the months ahead.”