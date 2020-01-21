Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota will be offering a Living Well with Chronic Pain Workshop series beginning Feb. 5 at the St. Peter Senior Center, Room 217.
Living Well with Chronic Pain is afree six-week program designed by Stanford University for people who have chronic pain or live with someone who does. Examples of chronic pain conditions are: chronic musculo-skeletal pain (such as neck, shoulder, back pain, etc.), fibromyalgia, whiplash injuries, chronic regional pain syndromes, repetitive strain injury, post-surgical pain that lasts beyond 6 months, neuropathic pain, post stroke or central pain, persistent headaches, Crohn’s disease, irritable bowel syndrome, diabetic neuropathy, or those who experience severe muscular pain due to conditions such as multiple sclerosis.
During the six-week session, participants receive support from trained leaders and other workshop participants. They learn effective techniques on how to deal with pain, frustration, fatigue, and emotions. Additional topics include exercise, healthy eating, better ways to communicate about their condition with doctors and family members, problem-solving, and goal-setting.
The goal is to help people better manage their chronic pain and live a healthy life. Participants also benefit from meeting other people with similar challenges and learning how they cope.
The workshop begins Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 1–3:00 p.m. for 6 consecutive Wednesdays.