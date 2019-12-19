Today in History - Dec. 19 Philip Weyhe Philip Weyhe Author facebook Author twitter Author email Dec 19, 2019 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A crowd gathers under the “Gone With the Wind” marquee outside the Astor Theater on Broadway during the movie’s premiere in New York City on Dec. 19, 1939. The movie also opened at the Capitol Theater a few blocks north. (AP Photo) AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Philip Weyhe St. Peter Herald, Waseca County News and Le Sueur County News managing editor. Email at editor@stpeterherald.com. Call at 507-931-8567. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesOlita adds something new to the St. Peter small business shopping sceneFamily poses for five-generation photo30 years after mom performed in Liberty Bowl, SPHS Marching Band son will do the sameOlson breaks school scoring record in 94-83 win at WillmarWeggy’s to get expansion with Krusty’s Donuts near campus in MankatoHighway 14/15 MN River Bridge in New Ulm to open by Dec. 18When you take your meds may actually matterHanaa Alhosawi crowned 2019 St. Lucia at Gustavus celebrationSt. Peter shows strong at wrestling triangularSaints win again, top Redwood Valley 53-42 Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Dec 19 Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) Thu, Dec 19, 2019 Dec 19 Wood Engravers' Network Triennial Thu, Dec 19, 2019 Dec 19 Men's Cards Thu, Dec 19, 2019 Dec 20 Wood Engravers' Network Triennial Fri, Dec 20, 2019 Dec 20 Pfeffler Fri, Dec 20, 2019 Around the Web Taylor Swift enjoys birthday surprise Florence Pugh won't apologise Steven Tyler's anger at rehab What's next? A look at how many spots NU has remaining and an early 2021 glance Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. St. Peter Herald Morning Report Delivered Wednesday and Saturday. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists