The Nicollet Lodge No. 54 – St. Peter Masons is supporting several local businesses by purchasing gift cards from them to distribute to customers.
The Masons’ budget for this project, which has a focus of COVID-19 relief aid, is $2,000.
“Our Lodge members gathered via conference call this week and decided we wanted to help the St. Peter business community,” said Lodge spokesman Blake Combellick. “We determined the best way, and fastest way, was purchasing the gift cards, distributing some of them to members and getting some circulating almost immediately.”
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued an order that went into effect March 30 saying all non-essential businesses must lock their doors to help slow down the spread of the virus. Businesses deemed essential are allowed to keep operating as long as stringent distancing procedures and sanitizing are in place.
Local Masons say they feel local businesses can benefit from all support that is out there. The Masons insist their gift cards program is, to borrow a phrase, a hand up and not a handout.
“We also didn’t want this to come across as the Masons blowing their own horn,” Combellick said. “We are doing this out of goodness, because we are in the fortunate position of being able to make resources available. If there are other groups or clubs that might be in a similar position to help in this way, they might decide to launch a similar program of their own.”