Greater Mankato Area United Way is recruiting babysitters as part of a new project to match health care and other essential workers with childcare.
Recently launched by two sisters in Rochester, Step Up to SIT is a website that matches babysitters with parents in need of child care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Greater Mankato Area United Way has partnered with the program creators as well as healthcare partners to bring this resource to the Mankato area.
“Our network of local health care partners highlighted the need for healthcare and other essential workers to find new child care options in response to many of their current providers closing or being unavailable due to COVID-19,” said United Way’s Community Impact Director Elizabeth Harstad.
“The need is especially high for children ages 0–5 that can’t go to the school programs,” Harstad said. “We were eager at United Way to help develop a solution and were thrilled to take the lead to bring the Step Up to SIT program to the Mankato area. This will provide valuable and necessary assistance to healthcare and other essential workers so they can continue to do their job.”
Babysitters participating in Step Up to SIT can either volunteer their time or request to be paid. To sign up as a sitter, visit www.StepUpToSit.com/signup and click the Mankato option.