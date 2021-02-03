Starting Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, patients coming to River’s Edge Hospital for care are allowed to have one support person with them during their visit.
River’s Edge Hospital stopped allowing visitors in the facility April 1, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to limit patient and staff exposure to the virus.
“We have been looking at the number of COVID-19 cases in our service area closely since we started to restrict visitors last April,” said Janelle Rauchman, Chief Quality Officer and Infection Preventionist. “The numbers are coming down, and we feel we can safely allow a support person with our patients.”
Patients and their support person will be screened for COVID-19 upon arrival and visitors are required to wear a mask while in the building.
Questions regarding the change in the visitor policy can be directed to Janelle Rauchman, chief quality officer at 507-934-7642