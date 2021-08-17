The ninth Annual Maker Fair Minnesota will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds in St. Peter. It as an all-handcrafted artisan event, with vendors at booths inside four buildings and outside locations, plus food vendors.
Goodie bags will be given to the first 50 adults at a designated location. Admission is $1 per person or $3 for a carload. ATM is available on site.
The average shopper count is between 4,000 to 5,000 people. The Maker Fair is a rain or shine event.
Our vendors are jury picked. Over 150 vendors signed up for this year already. Many are return vendors, as well as new vendors. No direct vendor sales are allowed — all handcrafted.
"Cancellation last year, due to COVID-19, has led to building more excitement for this year," said Karen Krzmarzick Dirkx. "We will try to make event as safe as possible."
There are a few outdoor spaces left at the fair; email makerfairmn@gmail.com if interested. Volunteers are also still needed. Volunteers will receive lunch, a Maker Fair t-shirt and a gift bag. Email or sign up on the website: makerfairmn.com.