The Police Reserves are an integral part of the St. Peter Police Department operations. This all-volunteer group provides thousands of hours of service to the community each year and provides support to the Police Department with duties like:
• Assisting with patrol activities
• Emergency Management Response and Support, e.g. floods, etc.
• Assisting with missing persons searches
• Securing and guarding crime scenes
• Organizing community events and special activities
The Police Reserve Unit has evolved over time into a true community service unit with an authorized strength of 24 volunteer members. Each member is trained in various areas of police response and members undergo various application and screening processes to become members of the organization.
Without the service of the Police Reserves it would be extremely difficult for the Department to maintain order and provide for the safety of the community during large-scale community events such as the Fourth of July. Reserves provide in excess of 3,000 volunteer hours during the course of a year and without their efforts, the cost for large-scale events would be substantial.
This important group is in need of new members. If you or someone you know is seeking a highly rewarding volunteer opportunity in St. Peter, contact Sgt. Paul Hagen at the Police Department (507-931-1550) to request an application.