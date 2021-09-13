Open house events are planned for Pioneer Bank’s newest Mankato location, 1450 Adams Street, and its recently renovated St. Peter location.
The Adams Street event will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from noon to 4 p.m. with a special ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. The St. Peter event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Bank customers and the general public are invited to attend. Both events will feature tours and refreshments.
The St. Peter facility recently underwent an extensive interior remodeling with ISG serving as the architect and Lager Construction as the general contractor.
“We are extremely proud of both of these facilities,” said Pioneer Bank CEO David Krause. “We look forward to sharing the good work completed by the local contractors and sub-contractors used for both projects.”